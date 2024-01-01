EWT | EWT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EWT Quick Project Information
Energy Web Ecosystem is collaborating with the world's largest enterprises, focused on accelerating the energy transition. Our enterprise-grade solutions enhance coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers.You can find more information about EWT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EWT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenEWT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenEWT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000