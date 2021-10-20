mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

EVRY | EVRY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

EVRY Quick Project Information

Evrynet is an intelligent financial service platform that allows “Evryone” to be able to build financial products and services. As our first dApps, Evrynet is building a high-speed hybrid-DEX (Evry.Finance) and cross-chain bridge (EvryHub) to provide a next generation CeDeFi Interexchange for both traditional and digital world with Evrynet as the ecosystem's operating system
You can find more information about EVRY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EVRY Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EVRY (EVRY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EVRY on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EVRY or access MEXC EVRY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EVRY to gain higher income. Trade EVRY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEVRY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEVRY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-10-20
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
EVRY Price CalculatorHow to buy EVRY

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM