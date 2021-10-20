EVRY | EVRY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EVRY Quick Project Information
Evrynet is an intelligent financial service platform that allows “Evryone” to be able to build financial products and services. As our first dApps, Evrynet is building a high-speed hybrid-DEX (Evry.Finance) and cross-chain bridge (EvryHub) to provide a next generation CeDeFi Interexchange for both traditional and digital world with Evrynet as the ecosystem's operating systemYou can find more information about EVRY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EVRY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenEVRY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEVRY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-10-20
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000