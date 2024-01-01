EVMOS | EVMOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EVMOS Quick Project Information
Evmos is a scalable and interoperable Ethereum, built on Proof-of-Stake with fast-finality.You can find more information about EVMOS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EVMOS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EVMOS (EVMOS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EVMOS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EVMOS or access MEXC EVMOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EVMOS to gain higher income. Trade EVMOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEVMOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEVMOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000