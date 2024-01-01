mexc
Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third-party.
English name of the tokenEUL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEUL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply27,182,818
