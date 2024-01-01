Enjin | ENJ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Enjin Quick Project Information
Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system.
Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.You can find more information about Enjin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ENJ Token on MEXC
