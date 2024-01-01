Dogelon Mars | ELON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dogelon Mars Quick Project Information
In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey.You can find more information about Dogelon Mars history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ELON Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenELON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenELON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000