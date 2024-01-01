mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Dogelon Mars | ELON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Dogelon Mars Quick Project Information

In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey.
You can find more information about Dogelon Mars history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ELON Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Dogelon Mars (ELON) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ELON on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Dogelon Mars or access MEXC ELON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Dogelon Mars to gain higher income. Trade ELON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenELON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenELON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000
ELON Price CalculatorHow to buy Dogelon Mars

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM