In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey.