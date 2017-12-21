You can find more information about Aelf history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ælf, is a decentralized self-evolving cloud computing network.To establish a Blockchain infrastructure for various commercial requirements, ælf provides a highly efficient multi-chain parallel-processing system with cross-chain communication and self-evolving governance. It brings three innovations namely scalable nodes on cluster of computers, resource isolation for smart contracts via “one chain to one smart contract” and voting through token holders.