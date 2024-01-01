You can find more information about EJS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure