Everton FC Fan Token Quick Project Information

Fan Tokens are collectable digital passes that never expire. As well as being yours to keep forever the $EFC Fan Token also gives you enhanced access to Everton. Think of it as a piece of digital memorabilia that allows you to vote in polls, get access to VIP experiences or take part in the many in-app activities, competitions, quizzes and games.
EFC Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenEFC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEFC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM