EDU Coin | EDU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EDU Coin Quick Project Information
The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.You can find more information about EDU Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenEDU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEDU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000