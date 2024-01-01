mexc
SHANHAI is the first 3D fantasy martial arts massively multiplayer online role-playing mobile game (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology, which combines traditional classic culture and future fantasy elements, and has multiple competitive modes such as single-player dungeons and guild battles. Doran (DRN) is the play-to-earn token in SHANHAI's "three-token economic model", allowing players free to earn.
English name of the tokenDRN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDRN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000
