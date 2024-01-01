Doran | DRN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Doran Quick Project Information
SHANHAI is the first 3D fantasy martial arts massively multiplayer online role-playing mobile game (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology, which combines traditional classic culture and future fantasy elements, and has multiple competitive modes such as single-player dungeons and guild battles. Doran (DRN) is the play-to-earn token in SHANHAI's "three-token economic model", allowing players free to earn.You can find more information about Doran history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DRN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Doran (DRN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DRN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Doran or access MEXC DRN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Doran to gain higher income. Trade DRN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDRN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDRN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000