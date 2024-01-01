You can find more information about Donablock history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dona Box for Dona Block Foundation is one of the world’s most active fundraising platforms, partnering with charity organizations to help them reach their fundraising goals. Every time a person buys or sells on store, they can also support the causes that matter the most to them, and 100% of the portion of funds raised goes to the intended charities.