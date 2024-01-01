You can find more information about Dione Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dione is the native token for the Dione Protocol; an ecosystem with the goal of improving the ease of the purchase of Decentralized tokens for the general public. Dione puts major focus on the development of bridging the gap between real world issues and the DeFi space - creating a system powered by renewable energy. Combining convenience and a safer decentralized future both have the common denominator of people. Dione Protocol puts people first, by first building a strong community to come along into a powerful decentralized future.