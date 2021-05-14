DFYN | DFYN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DFYN Quick Project Information
Dfyn is a multichain AMM DEX currently functional on the Polygon network. Dfyn nodes on various chains act as liquidity entry and exit points into the cross-chain liquidity super mesh that is being enabled by Router Protocol.You can find more information about DFYN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DFYN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDFYN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDFYN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000