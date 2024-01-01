mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

DEXE | DEXE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

DEXE Quick Project Information

Dexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi.
You can find more information about DEXE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DEXE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DEXE (DEXE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEXE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DEXE or access MEXC DEXE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DEXE to gain higher income. Trade DEXE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEXE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEXE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply98,942,301
DEXE Price CalculatorHow to buy DEXE

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM