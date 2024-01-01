mexc
AndusChain is the public permissionless blockchain which enables decentralization to be sustainable. It has the world's first 'deb' consensus algorithm which provides equal mining opportunities regardless of computing power or power of stake. It has the highest TPS(1,000 TPS) amongst public permissionless blockchains and it has very low transmission fee. With this functional benefits, Anduschain is expanding various business areas.
English name of the tokenDEB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
