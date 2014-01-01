mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

DASH | DASH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

DASH Quick Project Information

Dash (DASH) is a privacy-centric digital currency with instant transactions. It is based on the Bitcoin software, but it has a two-tier network that improves it. Dash allows you to remain anonymous while you make transactions, similar to cash.
You can find more information about DASH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DASH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DASH (DASH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DASH on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DASH or access MEXC DASH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DASH to gain higher income. Trade DASH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDASH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token達世幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2014-01-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.2138 USDT
Max Supply18,900,000
DASH Price CalculatorHow to buy DASH

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM