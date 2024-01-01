CWEB | CWEB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CWEB Quick Project Information
Coinweb addresses fundamental problems with current blockchain technology. Coinweb aims to be the first general-purpose blockchain platform to deliver true interoperability for real world usage. To achieve this, we are actively approaching collaboration with traditional businesses. The core building block at the foundation of Coinweb's unique approach is the InChain architecture. It is the InChain architecture that allows Coinweb dApps to deliver our radical new solutions to fundamental problems. InChain architecture makes it possible to take maximum advantage of blockchain interoperability with fewer tradeoffs. The InChain architecture proves the state of a blockchain in a different way. This has huge implications for the Coinweb platform and dApps. With this new approach, it is possible to retain properties of the underlying chains and dramatically increase the efficiency and usefulness of dApps.
CWEB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCWEB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCWEB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,680,000,000