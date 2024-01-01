You can find more information about Carbon Browser history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Carbon is a free and open-source web browser developed by Carbon X Labs based on a custom fork of the Chromium web browser and its powerful Blink engine. Carbon is a privacy-focused browser, which automatically blocks online ads and website trackers by default.Carbon browser is fast, private and secure web browser for Android devices and soon for iOS, Mac OS, and PC.