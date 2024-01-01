Crypto.com | CRO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Crypto.com Quick Project Information
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.comYou can find more information about Crypto.com history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Crypto.com (CRO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Crypto.com or access MEXC CRO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Crypto.com to gain higher income. Trade CRO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCRO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,263,013,692