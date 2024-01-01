CRETA | CRETA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CRETA Quick Project Information
Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.You can find more information about CRETA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRETA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCRETA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRETA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000