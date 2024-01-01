You can find more information about CREO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.