CREO | CREO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CREO Quick Project Information
Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’.
All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.You can find more information about CREO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CREO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CREO (CREO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CREO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CREO or access MEXC CREO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CREO to gain higher income. Trade CREO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCREO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCREO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000