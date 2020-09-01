CPH | CPH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.You can find more information about CPH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCPH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCPH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2020-09-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.25 USDT
Max Supply8,428,000,000