CPH Quick Project Information

CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.
You can find more information about CPH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CPH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CPH (CPH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CPH on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CPH or access MEXC CPH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CPH to gain higher income. Trade CPH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCPH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCPH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2020-09-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.25 USDT
Max Supply8,428,000,000
