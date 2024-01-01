COS | COS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
COS Quick Project Information
Meme token collides with world of NFTs. Cats of Sol are storming the crypto scene! 100% Supply in circulation and in community hands, No team tokens. Based DEV, project by BEN TODAR.You can find more information about COS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCOS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000