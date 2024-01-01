COMAI | COMAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Commune is a protocol that aims to connect all developer tools into one network, fostering a more shareable, reusable, and open economy. It follows an inclusive design philosophy that is based on being maximally unopinionated.You can find more information about COMAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCOMAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000