BRC20.COM | COM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BRC20.COM Quick Project Information
BRC20.com was formed to bring critical infrastructure to the BRC20 ecosystem. The team have already launched a dashboard platform as well as discovery tools tailored for the growing BRC20 ecosystem, as well as the .COM token - the first DeFi protocol on Bitcoin.You can find more information about BRC20.COM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
COM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BRC20.COM (COM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade COM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BRC20.COM or access MEXC COM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BRC20.COM to gain higher income. Trade COM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCOM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCOM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000