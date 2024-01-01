CLY | CLY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CLY Quick Project Information
Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.You can find more information about CLY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CLY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CLY (CLY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CLY or access MEXC CLY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CLY to gain higher income. Trade CLY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000