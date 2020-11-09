Conflux | CFX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Conflux Quick Project Information
Brief introduction: Conflux Network is an open protocol for a new world of DApps, finance, and Web 3.0. As a fast and secure public blockchain, Conflux Network combines Proof of Work and a Tree-Graph structure to power a new generation of decentralized commerce.You can find more information about Conflux history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CFX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Conflux (CFX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CFX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Conflux or access MEXC CFX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Conflux to gain higher income. Trade CFX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCFX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCFX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-11-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000