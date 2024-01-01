CELO | CELO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CELO Quick Project Information
Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).You can find more information about CELO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CELO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCELO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCELO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000