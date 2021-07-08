You can find more information about Cobak Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.