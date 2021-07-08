Cobak Token | CBK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cobak Token Quick Project Information
Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.You can find more information about Cobak Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CBK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cobak Token (CBK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CBK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cobak Token or access MEXC CBK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cobak Token to gain higher income. Trade CBK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCBK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCBK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000