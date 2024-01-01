CATCH | CATCH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CATCH Quick Project Information
SpaceCatch is a next-generation AR game driven by complex artificial intelligence. Build your Hero, protect the human Metaverse, train your avatar, defeat aliens, earn rewards, and show that you are more intelligent than AI.You can find more information about CATCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CATCH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CATCH (CATCH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CATCH
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CATCH or access MEXC CATCH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CATCH to gain higher income. Trade CATCH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCATCH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCATCH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000