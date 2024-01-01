Cyber Arena | CAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cyber Arena Quick Project Information
CyberArena AR/VR is a project that integrates AR/VR features and crypto economics. It provides over 30 million gamers in Imperium's ecosystem and 2+ billion gamers worldwide with a unique opportunity to monetize their skills beyond streaming. By transcending the limitations of web2 gaming, CyberArena opens up new possibilities for immersive experiences and value-staked skill games. It's a revolution in the gaming industry.You can find more information about Cyber Arena history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000