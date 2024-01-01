You can find more information about Cyber Arena history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CyberArena AR/VR is a project that integrates AR/VR features and crypto economics. It provides over 30 million gamers in Imperium's ecosystem and 2+ billion gamers worldwide with a unique opportunity to monetize their skills beyond streaming. By transcending the limitations of web2 gaming, CyberArena opens up new possibilities for immersive experiences and value-staked skill games. It's a revolution in the gaming industry.