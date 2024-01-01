You can find more information about BTCBAM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Based on the UTXO model BTCBAM adopts the consensus mechanism of PoS and is public blockchain in the world to make this innovation for investors and token developers. The BTCBAM Coin also has wrapped token in Ethereum chain and can easily swap mainnet coin to Erc20 token. Blockchain based coin also provide the services and integrations that have been provided by its own chain.