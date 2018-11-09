mexc
Bitcoin SV Quick Project Information

The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.
BSV Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenBSV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token比特幣 SV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-11-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price88.3 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000
