Blocksquare is a technology company building the required infrastructure to transfer real estate assets to the internet. Businesses of all types — from startups to large enterprises — can use Blocksquare’s solutions and APIs to digitize value of real estate properties, launch their investment platforms and connect people to tokenized real estate deals online.You can find more information about Blocksquare Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000