BLAST FRONTIER is a Single-player 5 Level shooter video game centered on guns and other weapon-based in a first-person perspective, with the player experiencing through the eyes of the main characters, the action which is armed, and then controlling the player character.You can find more information about Blast Frontiers history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBLAST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLAST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000