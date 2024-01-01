Brazil National Fan | BFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Brazil National Fan Quick Project Information
The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.You can find more information about Brazil National Fan history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Brazil National Fan (BFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BFT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Brazil National Fan or access MEXC BFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Brazil National Fan to gain higher income. Trade BFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000