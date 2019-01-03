Beam | BEAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Beam Quick Project Information
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.You can find more information about Beam history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BEAM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Beam (BEAM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BEAM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Beam or access MEXC BEAM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Beam to gain higher income. Trade BEAM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBEAM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBEAM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-01-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply262,800,000