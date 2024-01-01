mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

AZIT | AZIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

AZIT Quick Project Information

Azit is a blockchain-based, point integration platform for real estate and residential services. Azit partners with companies like Dabang and WeMatch Daisa which are no. 1 real estate and moving service in Korea. Partners are interlocked with Azit DAPP where users can exchange their mileage point against AZIT Token to use the proper residential service in need.
You can find more information about AZIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AZIT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AZIT (AZIT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AZIT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AZIT or access MEXC AZIT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AZIT to gain higher income. Trade AZIT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAZIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAZIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
AZIT Price CalculatorHow to buy AZIT

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM