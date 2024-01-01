You can find more information about AZIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Azit is a blockchain-based, point integration platform for real estate and residential services. Azit partners with companies like Dabang and WeMatch Daisa which are no. 1 real estate and moving service in Korea. Partners are interlocked with Azit DAPP where users can exchange their mileage point against AZIT Token to use the proper residential service in need.