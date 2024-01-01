AZIT | AZIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AZIT Quick Project Information
Azit is a blockchain-based, point integration platform for real estate and residential services. Azit partners with companies like Dabang and WeMatch Daisa which are no. 1 real estate and moving service in Korea. Partners are interlocked with Azit DAPP where users can exchange their mileage point against AZIT Token to use the proper residential service in need.You can find more information about AZIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AZIT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAZIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAZIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000