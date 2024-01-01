Australian Safe Shepherd | ASS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Australian Safe Shepherd Quick Project Information
Australian Safe Shepherd is a community meme token forked from the infamous safemoon. The token is completely community driven and was fair launched. Every trade continues toward automatically generating liquidity locked inside of PancakeSwap's LP.You can find more information about Australian Safe Shepherd history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ASS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ASS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Australian Safe Shepherd or access MEXC ASS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Australian Safe Shepherd to gain higher income. Trade ASS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenASS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000,000