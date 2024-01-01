mexc
Arowana Token Quick Project Information

The Arowana (ARW) Project is a block chain that processes the value of physical assets, including gold. It aims to provide a platform that can certify, exchange, and trade physical assets as digital assets to increase the ease of physical asset trade by an individual by contributing to the nurturing of business based on high credibility of innovative IT technologies including block chain, artificial intelligence, and cloud.
You can find more information about Arowana Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ARW Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Arowana Token (ARW) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ARW on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Arowana Token or access MEXC ARW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Arowana Token to gain higher income. Trade ARW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenARW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
