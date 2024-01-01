You can find more information about Arowana Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Arowana (ARW) Project is a block chain that processes the value of physical assets, including gold. It aims to provide a platform that can certify, exchange, and trade physical assets as digital assets to increase the ease of physical asset trade by an individual by contributing to the nurturing of business based on high credibility of innovative IT technologies including block chain, artificial intelligence, and cloud.