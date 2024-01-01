Areon Network | AREA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Areon Network Quick Project Information
Areon Network develops its own Proof of Area blockchain technology, providing faster and more reliable transaction, a more real metaverse experience and it is a new generation blockchain technology that aims to reward our users with loyalty programs. The first cryptocurrency to use the Proof of Area (POA) protocol is AREA.And Areon Network is the creator of Proof of Area (POA).Our goal is for crypto people to have a safer, faster and more economical crypto experience.You can find more information about Areon Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AREA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Areon Network (AREA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AREA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Areon Network or access MEXC AREA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Areon Network to gain higher income. Trade AREA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAREA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAREA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000