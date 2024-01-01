You can find more information about Areon Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Areon Network develops its own Proof of Area blockchain technology, providing faster and more reliable transaction, a more real metaverse experience and it is a new generation blockchain technology that aims to reward our users with loyalty programs. The first cryptocurrency to use the Proof of Area (POA) protocol is AREA.And Areon Network is the creator of Proof of Area (POA).Our goal is for crypto people to have a safer, faster and more economical crypto experience.