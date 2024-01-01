Arbitrum | Arb Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Arbitrum Quick Project Information
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.You can find more information about Arbitrum history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Arb Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Arbitrum (Arb) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Arb
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Arbitrum or access MEXC Arb and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Arbitrum to gain higher income. Trade Arb futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenARB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000