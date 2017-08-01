Arweave | AR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Arweave Quick Project Information
Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam.
English name of the tokenAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-08-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply66,000,000