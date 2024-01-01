You can find more information about APU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.