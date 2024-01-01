mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

APFC | APFC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

APFC Quick Project Information

APF, short for Agrární půdní fond s.r.o., emerged as a startup in the Czech Republic, born from a collaboration between an investor, a real estate broker, and agricultural land traders. Now under the umbrella of APF GROUP, it primarily engages in farmland investments. APFC(APF Coin), backed by APF Group assets, will be used to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies.
You can find more information about APFC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

APFC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold APFC (APFC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade APFC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy APFC or access MEXC APFC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on APFC to gain higher income. Trade APFC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAPFC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAPFC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000
APFC Price CalculatorHow to buy APFC

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM