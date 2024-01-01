You can find more information about APFC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

APF, short for Agrární půdní fond s.r.o., emerged as a startup in the Czech Republic, born from a collaboration between an investor, a real estate broker, and agricultural land traders. Now under the umbrella of APF GROUP, it primarily engages in farmland investments. APFC(APF Coin), backed by APF Group assets, will be used to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies.