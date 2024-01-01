You can find more information about APED history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$APED is more than just a classic meme token; it's a symbol of unity for all the apes within the Ethereum network. Apes are known for their strength and their ability to work together towards a common goal. This is precisely what $APED stands for, bringing together all the apes in the community to create something big, something that will stand the test of time.