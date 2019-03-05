Ankr Token | ANKR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ankr Token Quick Project Information
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.You can find more information about Ankr Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ANKR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ankr Token (ANKR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ANKR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ankr Token or access MEXC ANKR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ankr Token to gain higher income. Trade ANKR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenANKR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenANKR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-03-05
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0066 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000