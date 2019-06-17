Algorand | ALGO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Algorand Quick Project Information
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.You can find more information about Algorand history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ALGO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenALGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-06-17
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.05 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000