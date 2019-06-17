You can find more information about Algorand history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.