AI Network Quick Project Information

AI Network seeks to become the "Internet for AI" in the Web3 era, offering a platform where individuals can seamlessly create and engage with artificial intelligence, fostering collaboration and enhancing the human experience.
You can find more information about AI Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AIN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AI Network (AIN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AI Network or access MEXC AIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AI Network to gain higher income. Trade AIN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000
